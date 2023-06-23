USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $12.32 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,841 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $12,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $52.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.66. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

