USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,151,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,767,000 after buying an additional 1,323,722 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,466,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,084,000 after acquiring an additional 415,807 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,118,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,433,000 after acquiring an additional 101,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,802,000 after purchasing an additional 46,963 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

