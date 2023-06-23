USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,481,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 379.7% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 255,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,136,000 after buying an additional 202,161 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,937,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,759,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $223.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.64.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.