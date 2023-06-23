USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $120.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $132.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.03 and its 200 day moving average is $124.51.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.