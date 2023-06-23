USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $609,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 634.5% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 37,555 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $43.90 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

