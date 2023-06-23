USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 1.7% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in 3M by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in 3M by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in 3M by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $103.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.50 and a 200 day moving average of $109.86. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $152.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

