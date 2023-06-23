USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Tops $0.83 on Exchanges

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 23rd. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $93.15 million and approximately $596,602.05 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00002725 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,620.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.05 or 0.00581047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00112175 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00017480 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00030432 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000665 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

