Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VBB) Trading 0.4% Higher

Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VBB – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.46. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.
Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.46.
