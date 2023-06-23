Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

VMI stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.01. The company had a trading volume of 29,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.98 and a 200 day moving average of $308.25. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.27 and a fifty-two week high of $353.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,457. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.67.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

