VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Bought by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after purchasing an additional 509,545 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,769,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.44. 104,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,510. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.47. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1307 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%.

(Get Rating)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.