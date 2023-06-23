Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Trimmed by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Beacon Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,733,000. Family Investment Center Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 203,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,303,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,642,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,493,000 after buying an additional 122,210 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $159.18. 300,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,880. The company has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $162.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.52.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.