Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.0% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $158.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $162.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

