Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $159.17. 306,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,880. The company has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $162.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.48 and its 200 day moving average is $154.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

