Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $602,114,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,347,106.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 821,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,987,000 after purchasing an additional 821,735 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,232.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,643,000 after purchasing an additional 510,323 shares in the last quarter. Valence8 US LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,522,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,907,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VFH traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,007. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.49 and a 200 day moving average of $81.85. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $90.87.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.