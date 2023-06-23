Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,144,000 after purchasing an additional 54,383 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 83,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average is $44.86. The stock has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

