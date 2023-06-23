Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.12. 3,013,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,742,887. The company has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

