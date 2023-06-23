Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Cut by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 8.6% of Veery Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $279.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.54. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $283.65.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

