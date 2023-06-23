Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Transparent Wealth Partners LLC

Transparent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 133,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $279.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $283.65.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

