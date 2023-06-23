Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Boosted by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 17,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 214,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,649,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $104.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.72. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

