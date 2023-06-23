Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) is Family Investment Center Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Family Investment Center Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,816,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,578,000 after buying an additional 1,904,204 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,461,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,667 shares in the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 1,020,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,914,000 after purchasing an additional 756,324 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 738,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,624,000 after purchasing an additional 684,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,186. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $51.24 and a 52 week high of $65.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $1.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $4.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

