Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 594.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,264,000 after buying an additional 404,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,051,000 after buying an additional 90,483 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,519,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,833,000 after buying an additional 114,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,104,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,534,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV stock opened at $200.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $203.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.00.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

