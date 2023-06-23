Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:VONG)

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1298 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ VONG traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.32. 603,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,150. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $71.11.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 89.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 230,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,512,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,213,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.