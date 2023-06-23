Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Plans $0.69 Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.6895 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONE traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.81. The company had a trading volume of 44,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,238. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $158.95 and a 52 week high of $202.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 615.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,259,000 after buying an additional 430,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,797,000 after buying an additional 162,821 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 347,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,534,000 after buying an additional 35,625 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 9.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 172,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,128,000 after buying an additional 14,554 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 12.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after buying an additional 18,673 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

