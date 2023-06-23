Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Plans $0.27 Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.273 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWG traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.19. 20,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.91 and its 200-day moving average is $164.48. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $146.70 and a one year high of $180.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWG. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 436.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

