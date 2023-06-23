Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) to Issue $0.84 Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.8417 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:VTHR traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.92. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $198.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTHR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 487,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,423,000 after buying an additional 273,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,764,000 after buying an additional 194,673 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,649,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

