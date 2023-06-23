Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.7% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $75.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.90. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1952 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

