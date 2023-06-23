Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Asset Planning Corporation

Asset Planning Corporation lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 9.6% of Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,971,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,563,000 after purchasing an additional 479,422 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,778,800,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,642,000 after buying an additional 11,062,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,315,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,149,000 after buying an additional 1,422,080 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.64. 2,007,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,605,232. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average of $75.90. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $77.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1952 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

