Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Raised by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,667,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,187,000 after buying an additional 888,046 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5,464.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,374,000 after buying an additional 759,660 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,702,000 after buying an additional 375,672 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VB stock opened at $193.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.56. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

