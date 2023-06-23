Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Lessened by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.7% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $402.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $408.76. The company has a market capitalization of $306.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

