Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VOO stock opened at $402.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $306.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $408.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.53.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.