Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Cut by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 10.0% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $399.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $303.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $408.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

