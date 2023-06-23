Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 14,930 shares.The stock last traded at $96.51 and had previously closed at $97.14.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.45. The company has a market cap of $524.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIOG. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 103.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 99.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

