Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period.

BNDX stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $48.89. 218,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,625. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average of $48.65. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $51.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.0726 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

