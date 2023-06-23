Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF (VTS) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.04 on July 23rd

Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF (ASX:VTS – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.036 per share on Sunday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF’s previous interim dividend of $1.00.

Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF Price Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.