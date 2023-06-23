Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 384,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 6.8% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $53,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.87. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.