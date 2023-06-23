Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Raised by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.6% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $140.68 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.87. The company has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

