Veery Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Veery Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Veery Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.15. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

