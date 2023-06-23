Veery Capital LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Veery Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.38 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.38.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.