Veery Capital LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Veery Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $42.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $46.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

