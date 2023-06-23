Veery Capital LLC Invests $459,000 in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Veery Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3,261.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,034.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

VWOB stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.44. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $55.45 and a 12-month high of $65.12.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2931 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.