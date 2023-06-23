Veery Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Veery Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Veery Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

JNK opened at $91.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.64. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $98.00.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

