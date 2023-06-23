Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Rating) fell 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.68). 38,951 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 69,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.72).

Velocity Composites Trading Down 5.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 44.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 42.05. The firm has a market cap of £18.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,300.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.85.

Velocity Composites Company Profile

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

