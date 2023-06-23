Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.55.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

