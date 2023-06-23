VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.62

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.62 and traded as high as $19.95. VEON shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 34,221 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

VEON Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

About VEON

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,542,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 40,777 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 167.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,258,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,037,914 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 43.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 133,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

