VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.62

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEONGet Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.62 and traded as high as $19.95. VEON shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 34,221 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,542,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 40,777 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 167.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,258,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,037,914 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 43.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 133,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

