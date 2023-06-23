Verasity Trading Up 32.5% Over Last Week (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $56.93 million and approximately $11.86 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Verasity has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000579 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007143 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

