VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Stake Boosted by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.91% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,923,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,839,000 after purchasing an additional 14,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 617,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,032,000 after purchasing an additional 358,960 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,450,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 127.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 446,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 250,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after purchasing an additional 250,901 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of USTB stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.88. 769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,709. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.03 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.95.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

