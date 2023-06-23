Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.53

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.53 and last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTXPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,000 ($25.59) to GBX 1,750 ($22.39) in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,280 ($29.17) to GBX 2,090 ($26.74) in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,900 ($24.31) to GBX 1,590 ($20.35) in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,050 ($26.23) to GBX 1,750 ($22.39) in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Get Victrex alerts:

Victrex Stock Down 9.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.