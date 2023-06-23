VIDT Datalink 24 Hour Volume Hits $782,412.47 (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One VIDT Datalink token can now be bought for about $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $29.02 million and $782,412.47 worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink’s genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. The official website for VIDT Datalink is www.vidt-datalink.com. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@vidtdatalink.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.

VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars.

