Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 9,902 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 9,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $249,332.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,781,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,563,029.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, June 15th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 55,182 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $1,426,454.70.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 106,854 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $2,894,674.86.

On Monday, June 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 5,197 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $141,982.04.

On Friday, June 2nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,365 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $938,851.80.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,384 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $2,729,641.60.

On Monday, May 22nd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 91,896 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $2,363,565.12.

On Friday, May 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 91,651 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $2,326,102.38.

On Friday, May 5th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 136 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $3,413.60.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 83,674 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $2,134,523.74.

On Monday, May 1st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 3,075 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $77,797.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 0.26. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average of $25.43.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

VIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,313.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 97.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

