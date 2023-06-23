Volt Information Sciences (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.00. Volt Information Sciences shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 86,700 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $132.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Volt Information Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Volt Information Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Volt Information Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Volt Information Sciences by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 843,872 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Volt Information Sciences by 34,378.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,480 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 24,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

